New York To Legalise Recreational Marijuana

NEW YORK is set to legalise recreational marijuana

In a ground-breaking move, officials in Albany have come to an agreement with Governor Cuomo to legalise the use of recreational marijuana in the state of New York, a decision which could result in the creation of tens of thousands of jobs in what looks set to become a $4.2billion industry. According to reports by The New York Times, the law change would permit the drug – but not alcohol – to be sold and used in designated “consumption sites” and each adult over the age of 21 would be permitted to cultivate up to six plants for their own use.

The law is still more than a year away from coming into force, however, as lawmakers are faced with the difficult task of writing rules and regulations to control its production, distribution and even the issuing of licences to individuals and clubs.

“A percentage of revenue that is raised will get invested into the communities where the people who suffered mass incarceration come from and still live in many cases,” said Assemblywoman Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes.

“For me this is a lot more than about raising revenue: It’s about investing in the lives of the people that have been damaged.”

To date, more than a dozen states have already decriminalised the use of marijuana, with Maine retailers reporting a roaring trade despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies approved a legalisation bill to legalise marijuana for private use, with those in favour of the new legislation believing that legalising marihuana will take the control out of the hands of drug lords and actually serve to improve the narcotics problem in Mexico.

