NEW YORK launches first US ‘Covid passport’ to attend events

New York became the first state in the United States to launch a novel ‘Covid passport’ on Friday, March 26 which will show whether a person has received the coronavirus vaccine or has tested negative for the virus. The new passport will initially be used access to large-capacity venues such as concerts and stadiums.

According to local media, the ‘Excelsior Pass’ is a free and voluntary platform which people can download as an app on their phone and uses state of the art technology to ensure the privacy of the user.

According to a statement released by Governor Cuomo, the initiative has passed “two successful pilot demonstrations with thousands of people.” The first time the QR code-style app was trialled was at a Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Centre on February 27.

“Large venues have already announced that they will begin using the technology in the coming weeks, including Madison Square Garden in New York City starting next week and the Times Union Centre in Albany. Starting April 2, Excelsior Pass will be extended to smaller arts, entertainment and event venues,” the governor explained.

He added that the people of New York have “demonstrated that they can follow the recommendations of the health authorities to defeat Covid-19” and described the ‘passport’ as a “new tool to combat the virus while allowing more sectors of the economy to reopen safely.”

