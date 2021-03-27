New study finds strong immune response following Covid-19 vaccination.

A NEW study led by the Universities of Sheffield and Oxford with support from the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium (UK-CIC) has found that 99 per cent of people generate a robust immune response against Covid-19 after just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Protective Immunity from T cells to Covid-19 in Health workers study (PITCH) examined how the immune system responds to Covid-19 after one dose of the Pfizer vaccine among people who have been infected by Covid-19 before and those who have not.

-- Advertisement --



It suggests one dose of the vaccine protects against severe disease, supporting the decision to delay the second dose and provide protection to as many higher-risk groups as possible by providing more first doses.

The study showed after two doses levels of protection were even stronger, underlining the importance of people coming forward for their second dose.

Between December 2020 and February 2021, researchers from the Universities of Sheffield, Oxford, Liverpool, Newcastle and Birmingham analysed blood samples from 237 healthcare workers to understand their T cell and antibody responses following vaccination from the Pfizer vaccine.

The study, which in Sheffield was supported by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, also sheds light on the impact of previous infection from Covid-19 on people’s immune response to vaccination.

It found that people who had previously been infected with Covid-19 showed higher T cell and antibody responses after one dose of the Pfizer vaccine compared with people who had never had Covid-19 before and had one dose of the vaccine.

“Our study is one of the largest and most comprehensive accounts of the immune response to one dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine comparing previously infected and infection-naïve individuals,” said Dr Thushan de Silva, Senior Clinical Lecturer in Infectious Diseases at the University of Sheffield

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New study finds strong immune response following Covid-19 vaccination”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.