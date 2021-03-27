New health centre for Mojacar

MOJACAR’S new health centre will occupy a strategic location in Rambla de Campos.

“This is an ideal position between the Old Town and beach area and will be near the future bus station,” Mojacar’s mayor Rosmari Cano said, explaining that the location was jointly decided by Andalucia’s Health Service and the town hall.

Construction will be financed by the regional government although Mojacar will be responsible for installing sanitation, electricity, water, roadworks and urban services.

The €1 million cost to the municipality was necessary expenditure, Cano declared.

“Buying urban land was ruled out owing to its high cost and the chosen area did not have any of the necessary infrastructure,” she added.

