New health centre for Mojacar

By
Linda Hall
-
0
New health centre for Mojacar
TOWN HALL: Mojacar councillors approved new health centre Photo credit: mojacar.es

MOJACAR’S new health centre will occupy a strategic location in Rambla de Campos.

“This is an ideal position between the Old Town and beach area and will be near the future bus station,” Mojacar’s mayor Rosmari Cano said, explaining that the location was jointly decided by Andalucia’s Health Service and the town hall.

Construction will be financed by the regional government although Mojacar will be responsible for installing sanitation, electricity, water, roadworks and urban services.

-- Advertisement --

The €1 million cost to the municipality was necessary expenditure, Cano declared.

“Buying urban land was ruled out owing to its high cost and the chosen area did not have any of the necessary infrastructure,” she added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New health centre for Mojacar.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articleBody Of Missing Irish Woman Found In US Lake
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here