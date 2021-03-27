Miguel Iceta first in Spain’s government to receive Covid jab

Miguel Iceta first in Spain's government to receive Covid jab
Miguel Iceta first in Spain’s government to receive Covid jab.

MINISTER of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, has become the first member of the Spanish government to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

The 60-year-old was given his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, March 26, at Sanllehy Primary Care Centre in Barcelona.

Iceta announced his vaccination on his Twitter account, explaining he had received a message from the Catalan health department calling him for the jab.

“On Tuesday (March 23) I received an appointment by SMS from @salutcat and today I received the first dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine. Thank you health workers and scientists for your work and commitment. Vaccines are safe and effective and together we will put an end to #covid19 #Yomevacuno,” he wrote.

Government spokesperson and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, had earlier assured during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Ministers that the members of the Executive “are willing to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca doses”.


“In this way and to set an example” Montero, added that “count on my arm if necessary to show the government’s confidence in this vaccine” after it was suspended for a few days due to the detection of serious side effects.

