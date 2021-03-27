Michael Schumacher’s Son Prepares for F1 Debut Tomorrow

MICHAEL SCHUMACHER’S son has taken to the Grand Prix track ahead of his Formula 1 debut in Bahrain tomorrow.

Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, is in preparation for his race debut tomorrow carrying on his fathers sporting legacy.

Mick Schumacher had the first of two practice sessions on the circuit yesterday in his new Haas car ahead of the new F1 season.

At the age of 22, Mick is the same age his father was three decades ago when he made his debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix. The sessions mark the return of the Schumacher name nine years after his father retired with seven world titles.

Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013 left him with devastating brain injuries. The condition of Michael has been closely guarded since the terrible accident, at the request of his wife Corinna.

He is said to have 24-hour care at their family home in Switzerland.

Mick remained guarded about his father’s feelings about the upcoming race when speaking before his first day: “Obviously, that is kind of a very private question and not a question for me to answer.”

“In terms of family, I am here alone. I have my group around me, and we will take on that task of going into my first Formula One race.”

“I stepped into a go-kart when I was two and a half. I tried different sports, football, ice hockey, but there was never anything that gave me the same feeling as racing and I never had the feeling that I wanted to do anything else.”

“So I pursued it and we took it to a more professional level when I was 12. That is when I started racing internationally and it was a decision I took with my dad. It has been a long time coming but I have always wanted this.”

