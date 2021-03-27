INDOOR weddings at hotels and other licensed premises can go ahead with up to 15 people from April 12.

The news follows fears that 7,000 couples would be forced to cancel their wedding days.

-- Advertisement --



Currently, ceremonies can go ahead with up to six people but “should only be held in exceptional circumstances.”

It was confirmed in early March that weddings would be allowed at places of worship, outdoor hospitality settings and public buildings from April 12. However, there were concerns when the UK Weddings Taskforce warned that 71% of ceremonies were usually held at licensed venues and this rule would put a stop to that.

The taskforce has announced now that the Government has said licensed premises and hotels will also be allowed to cater to ceremonies with 15 guests indoors from April 12. However, the venues will not reopen for other purposes until May 17.

Receptions, however, have to take place in a secure outdoor venue that is permitted to open and with only groups of up to 15.

The UK Weddings Taskforce said: “The rules for wedding receptions are different. The evidence shows that it is safer for people to meet outdoors rather than indoors.”

“That is why at Step 2 – no earlier than 12 April – wedding receptions can resume but must take place outdoors. These cannot take place in private gardens and should only take place in a Covid-secure venue.”

Sarah Haywood, Weddings Taskforce spokeswoman, said: “With the successful vaccine rollout, and the opportunities offered by testing to establish the Covid-status, we do not understand why this sector is once again left behind.”

“We can host events within the guidelines just as venues who host wider events will be doing for those.”

If Covid cases remain low, up to 30 people will be allowed to attend weddings from May 17.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Indoor weddings can go ahead with 15 guests from April 12.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.