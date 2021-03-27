HUNDREDS of opponents to the “imposition” of Valenciano in state schools, protested last Sunday in Pilar de la Horadada.

Owing to Covid restrictions, parents, teachers and sympathisers took to the streets in a caravan of vehicles in the protest organised by Pilar’s Platform for Linguistic Freedom.

Although the Plataforma had expected 150 vehicles, more than 400 cars, lorries and tractors took part in the protest, calling for the repeal of the Valencian Community’s Plurilingualism Law.

-- Advertisement --



The caravan set out shortly after 11am headed by six tractors, the first of them driven by Pilar de la Horadada’s mayor Jose Maria Perez.

Also present were the mayors of Cox, Almoradi, Bigastro, Albatera, and Santa Pola.

The Spanish flag, rather than the Valencian Community’s, was much in evidence as the vehicles drove 3.5 kilometres through the town centre to the municipal sports centre.

“We want to emphase our categorical rejection of the imposition of Valenciano and the Plurilingualism Law,” declared the Plataforma’s spokesman Matias Campillo.

“We are protesting in defence of the Spanish language and local pupils’ right to study in their mother-tongue,” Campillo explained, insisting that this was not an anti-Valenciano protest.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “In a manner of speaking.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.