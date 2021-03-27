ICUs in five autonomous communities at “extreme risk” as incidence rate rises.

SINCE March 15, the cumulative incidence of Covid-19 has risen by almost 10 points in Spain, where ICUs in five communities are now reportedly at “extreme risk”.

As a result of the rise, the national average now stands at 138.63 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

However, a breakdown shows Melilla has more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (501.81), Ceuta (260.68) and Madrid with 241.12 cases, far exceed the national average.

ICUs at “extreme risk” are in Catalonia, Ceuta, Madrid, Melilla and La Rioja.

The worst figure continues to be the number of deaths: this week an average of 300 deaths per day have been added, surpassing the 75,000 barrier on Friday, March 26.

One in three deaths of the entire pandemic so far have reportedly occurred in 2021.

Virologist José Antonio López Guerrero has warned that “in some communities with high rates of transmission, such as the Community of Madrid, a perimeter closure would not be enough if not complemented with restriction measures within the community”.

The data comes ahead of Easter week in which the autonomous regions will remain confined to prevent the spread of the virus, as agreed by Health and autonomous regions in the Interterritorial Council.

An 11pm curfew and limitations on gatherings have also been agreed.

