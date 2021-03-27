Guardia Civil Arrest 5 Over Sale of Ill Puppies

THE Guardia Civil have arrested five people who allegedly sold ill puppies.

The gang have been charged with the crimes of animal abuse, document falsification, fraud and belonging to a criminal organisation.

According to police, the puppies fell ill with parvovirus within days of their sale, many of them dying shortly after.

The Guardia Civil investigated a further three people in connection with the puppies after the discovered the sale of puppies with diseases including parvovirus in the centre of Spain.

Police say they received around 35 complaints from people buying the ill dogs with the first complaint received at the end of 2019, when police discovered the existence of several shops specialised in the sale of puppies, many of them sick with parvovirus.

After that, the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Guardia Civil began an investigation in which they found that the organisation was engaged in the purchase and sale of puppies who had not been given the correct health treatment.

Agents found that the pet stores offered veterinary assistance in one of their clinics when selling the puppies, however police say the dogs were given the incorrect veterinary treatment.

The operation was carried out by agents belonging to Seprona alongside police from Castilla-La Mancha.

The proceedings have been brought to the attention of the Court of First Instance and Instruction of the Guard of Illescas and the investigations are still open, with police not ruling out further arrests.

