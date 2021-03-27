GHOST ESTATE nightmare on Spain’s Costa Blanca as dozens of houses are left abandoned

Spain’s southern Costa Blanca is known for its white sandy beaches, picturesque vistas and often opulent homes, but the residents of Calle Vince Van Gogh in Murcia would describe their beloved neighbourhood as anything but an oil painting. Some 32 homes along this stunning stretch in San Pedro del Pinatar have simply been abandoned with no sign of work recommencing.

One resident who contacted Euro Weekly News highlighted the fact that it’s not only the unpleasant view that is a concern, but rather that many locals are frightened to walk their streets as the properties have now become a gathering place for various undesirables drinking late into the night and shouting abuse at concerned locals who try to challenge them.

Over time, many of the houses have been systematically stripped of their windows, doors, shutters and even security bars, while the walls, pavements are gardens surrounding them are not just an eyesore but downright dangerous.

The concerned resident told this paper that she has contacted the police, the keyholder for the properties and even the mayor, but all of her grievances have fallen on deaf ears.

To add insult to injury, major work is currently being carried out on the approach road to Montesol Villas with plans in place to construct new villas, while the existing properties are falling down around residents’ ears.

“These eyesores are a blight on the landscape and I have been threatened on more than one occasion trying to move people on, especially during lockdown,” the frustrated resident told EWN.

“The only good thing is the night lights are now coming in and I will not be in fear going to the bin at night. My husband is immobile and is unable to do this task,” she added.

