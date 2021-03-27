French Tourists Arriving In Spain By Road Require Negative PCR Test

FRENCH tourists arriving in Spain by road will now require a negative PCR test

In a tightening of border restrictions, the Spanish Government has announced in the Official State Gazette (BOE) published on Saturday, March 27, that passengers travelling to Spain by land will have to show proof of a negative PCR or equivalent test carried out within 72 hours of entry. Up until now, only tourists arriving from France via air or sea required a negative Covid test. The new rules are expected to come into force within three days of the publication of the BOE, according to Spanish daily El Periodico.

According to the Gazette, travellers over the age of six arriving from the risk-areas in France (as outlined by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) will have to produce a negative PCR, a TMA test (Transcription Mediated Amplification) or “other tests based on equivalent molecular techniques”, as specified on the Ministry of Health’s official website, such as the LAMP test.

The exceptions to the new regulations include road transport professionals, cross-border workers and residents in border areas within a radius of 30 kilometres.

The Spanish Government has confirmed that these new measures will remain in place until “the end of the health crisis situation caused by Covid is declared” and has warned that travellers flouting the rules will face fines of between €3,000 and €600,000.

