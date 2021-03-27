Five Dead After Building Collapse In Egypt

FIVE dead and several injured after building collapse in Egypt

At least five people have died and 24 are injured after an apartment building collapsed in the el-Salam neighbourhood of Cairo in Egypt in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 27. According to Egyptian state news agency MENA, rescue workers are frantically searching amongst the rubble as they fear even more people could be trapped.

“The governorate’s crisis room was informed at 3:00am (01:00 GMT) of the collapse of a building consisting of a basement, a ground floor and nine (upper) floors,” the Cairo governorate said in a statement.

Administrative head of Cairo governorate, Khalid Abdel-Al said that it is not et clear what caused the building to crumble and that a team of engineers has been called in to investigate.

“Khaled Abdel Aal, the governor, immediately went to the site of the incident accompanied by civil protection forces,” the statement added.

He ordered the “establishment of an engineering committee” to inspect surrounding buildings and evaluate the impact.

Egypt has suffered many deadly building collapses in recent years due to the age of the buildings and the non-adherence to building regulations.

In an unrelated incident, thirty-two people died in Egypt on Friday, March 26, after a devastating crash occurred between two trains. The country’s ministry of health said 66 others were injured after the trains collided in southern Egypt in the city of Sohag.

