Feral Cat Poisoning In South Eastern Spanish City Causes The Death Of 60 Cats

Feral Cat Poisoning In The South Eastern Spanish City Of Elche Has Caused The Death Of At Least 60 Cats.

Massacre in Elche.

The Gatos Elche association has announced through its social networks that in the Elche district of La Hoya there has been the slaughter of at least 60 cats in just one month.

The NGO has described it as an “extreme case of animal abuse” and have published images of some of the dead animals (too graphic to show here), although they have avoided making public the grimmest pictures they have been given.

Worryingly, this is not an isolated incident, since the appearance on the streets of dead cats after being mutilated or poisoned has been occurring regularly in recent years. According to the group, some residents even attack them, using poison or firearms in some instances to kill them.

The origin of the conflict lies in the fact that various residents in the area have never agreed with the presence in the locality of a feeding point for cats. Although it has the authorisation of the Department of Animal Welfare of the Elche City Council, the neighbours routinely execute the cats.

Therefore, to try to control the situation, the volunteers have reported the attacks to the Local Police. They have also appealed to the residents of the area to help them collect evidence or to expose the perpetrators of the attacks on the poor defenceless felines.

Gatos Elche has also revealed that some of its volunteers have received threats for feeding the animals with the NGO calling for greater involvement of the Town Hall and the police to end the continuous attacks on cats. The ‘culling’ continues, please check back soon for updates on this sad and horrific story.

