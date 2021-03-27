Father held over systematic “intimidation” and “threats to kill” son over his sexuality.



POLICE have arrested a man in Zaragoza who allegedly humiliated and threatened to kill his 19-year-old son because he had told him he was bisexual.

A warrant for the arrest and extradition to Moldova of the 45-year-old detainee had also been issued for drug trafficking.

-- Advertisement --



The father was arrested on Wednesday night, March 24, according to the Higher Police Headquarters of Aragon, after police were made aware of a message the 19-year-old sent a message to a friend in which he told her that he was scared because his father had threatened to kill him.

Two patrols were sent to the home, where the boy was with his mother, who denied the allegations were true.

However, the young man assured officers that he had been “suffering mental abuse from his father for a long time, motivated by his sexual orientation”.

He also claimed that his mother had been a victim of domestic violence for eight years since the family moved to Spain.

According to the National Police, the young man suffered constant threats and humiliation in public and lived in fear, although he never dared report the alleged abuse to the police.

Sources said the acts of violence began more than two years ago and were not only psychological, and that on “some occasions his father physically attacked him”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Father unleashed campaign of intimidation and threats to kill on son over his sexuality”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page. Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.