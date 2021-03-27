Facebook blocks President of Venezuela over fake “miracle” Covid treatment claims.

Nicolás Maduro has been blocked for violating his policies against the dissemination of disinformation about coronavirus, according to Reuters agency.

In January, Maduro described Carvativir, an oral medicine derived from thyme, as a “miracle” solution capable of neutralising Covid without side effects, a claim that health experts say is not supported by science.

Facebook has removed the video in which Madruo promotes this drug for violating its policy against false information “that something can guarantee the prevention of contracting Covid-19 or can guarantee recovery.”

“We follow the WHO guide that says there are no drugs that cure the virus,” a spokesperson told the same agency, adding: “Due to repeated violations of our rules, we will block the page for 30 days.”

In February, Maduro criticised Facebook for allegedly “censoring” his videos relating to the drug.

In past statements, he claimed that both he and his allies were being unfairly treated by social media companies, claiming that accounts were being arbitrarily suspended.

