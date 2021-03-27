Eurovision Song Contest Excludes Belarus Over Political Entry.

Belarus has once again been disqualified from taking part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest after it failed for a second time to submit an entry that complies with the non-political nature of the competition.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), organisers of the event set to take place in the Dutch city of Rotterdam in May, argued that both songs by the band Galasy ZMesta had been “in breach of the rules of the competition that ensure the Contest is not instrumentalized or brought into disrepute”.

The EBU said Belarus’s state broadcaster had now missed the deadline to submit an entry that complied with the rules and so would not be participating.

Galasy ZMesta’s first song Ja nauchu tebya (I will teach you) was rejected amid complaints the lyrics mocked the mass protest movement against longtime Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

A new song was submitted after the criticism, but it has now also been shot down by EBU officials. Belarus criticised the decision, saying the organisers were under pressure by “politicians and haters on social media”.

UK’s Eurovision entry

James Newman has released Embers as the song he’s taking to represent the UK in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

He describes the brassy, dance track as a “banger”, and says he wanted to create something “full of positivity”. After the cancellation of Eurovision in 2020, singer-songwriter James has been given a second chance to take part.

James says he wanted to write something “fun and upbeat” to mark his return to the competition.

