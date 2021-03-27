England Set To Relax Some Lockdown Restrictions From Monday.

The roadmap out of lockdown in England is quickly approaching the second phase on 29th March with some more coronavirus restrictions being lifted as well as the reintroduction of the rule of six for social gatherings.

Ahead of the 12th of April – where the biggest set of lockdown restrictions are due to be lifted – the government will be removing another set of rules as they help England gradually return to normal outside of lockdown.

If the government is happy all four tests are met, from 29th March residents in England should be able to:

Follow the rule of six – you will be allowed to meet up in groups of six, or two households, again outdoors. No meeting in homes is permitted.

Outdoor sport and leisure facilities can resume business.

Organised outdoor sports for children and adults are permitted again.

Outdoor parent and child groups, with a maximum of 15 parents, can take place.

Up to six people, or two households, will be allowed to mix outdoors again. Support bubbles are counted as one household and any children under the age of five are not included in the headcount- this also means private garden meets are allowed again.

The 12th April is step 2 of the roadmap out of lockdown and has some of the biggest rule liftings. From this date, England can hopefully see one of the biggest returns to ‘normal life’ with non-essential shops, hairdressers and barbers and gyms reopening.

Outdoor dining and drinking should also be permitted along with self-catering holidays in the UK opening for business once more. Around one week before these lockdown restrictions are lifted, Boris Johnson and the government will assess Covid data and deem if this is safe to do so.

