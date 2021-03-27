East 17’s Brian Harvey Posts His Arrest By Six Police Officers Live On Social Media.

Brian Harvey, of East 17 fame, live-streamed himself getting arrested by six police officers outside his home yesterday. the east 17 star, 46, put the disturbing moment on his youtube account this week as he filmed himself questioning the cop’s arrival at his home.

He was told by the police that he was being accused of malicious communications and was being taken to Leyton police station in London- malicious communication is when a person sends messages that are considered to be indecent or grossly offensive, threatening or false and is designed to cause distress.

The singer refused to let the officers into his house and at first, he wouldn’t open up his security gate in the video.

“Are you seeing this, people?” he told his followers during the live-stream. “I need your protection, people.” one of the officers told him: “there has been an allegation made against you of malicious comms.”

He then closes his front door and opens the security gate. brian left the phone recording in the house while he was arrested. an officer is then heard reading out the charges and telling him his rights.

They said: “You do not have to say anything but it may harm your defence if you do not mention something that you later rely on in court.”

The stream ran for almost two hours- a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police arrested a man aged in his 40s on suspicion of malicious communications. He was taken into custody.”

Please check back for updates on this story.

Danniella Westbrook branded her ex-boyfriend brian Harvey a “paranoid coke freak” on March 1, after he accused her of introducing him to members of a paedophile gang at a club during a bizarre exchange on social media platforms.

