Dublin Hospital Suspends Vaccinations After Spare Doses Go To Private School.

Coronavirus vaccine operations at a private hospital in Dublin are to be suspended after it used spare doses to vaccinate teachers at a private school. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has asked the Health Service Executive (HSE) to suspend vaccinations at the Beacon Hospital, except in the case of already scheduled appointments.

The move comes after it emerged on Friday, March 26, that earlier this week the hospital used 20 doses left over at the end of a day to vaccinate a group of staff members at St Gerard’s School in Bray.

The south Dublin hospital, which was administering vaccines as part of the state rollout, apologised for its decision, claiming it was made under “time pressure”. The hospital has admitted the move was not in line with the HSE’s sequencing guidelines for vaccinating priority groups.

Mr Donnelly said the hospital’s actions were “entirely inappropriate and completely unacceptable”.

The decision announced by Mr Donnelly on Saturday represents a change of heart for the minister, who on Friday night insisted suspending vaccinations at the hospital in the wake of the controversy would be “counterproductive”.

In a statement on Saturday, he said the HSE would be appointing a senior official to investigate what happened at the hospital. “Ireland’s vaccination programme is the most important public health programme in living memory,” he said.

