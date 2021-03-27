Dog-owner comes a cropper

A NIJAR man who cropped the ears of his three dogs faces charge of animal cruelty.

Because he carried out the banned practice without any veterinary qualification, he is also accused of professional intrusion.

The 67-year-old came to the notice of the Guardia Civil after his dogs were seen running loose without muzzles in Nijar. One was an Italian mastiff but two were Argentine dogos, officially classed as a potentially dangerous breed.

After identifying the owner and inspecting the dogs’ papers, the Guardia Civil officers noticed that not only did the owner lack a dangerous breed licence, but all three dogs had cropped ears.

Their owner explained that he had docked their ears himself at home when the dogs were 10 weeks old because he liked to maintain the traditional aesthetic standards for these breeds.

Afterwards, he took all three dogs to the vet to be microchipped, he said.

