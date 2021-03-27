Decent accommodation for temporary workers

NIJAR councillors voted in favour of solving the problem of housing for temporary agricultural workers.

The town hall, which is basing its solution on a study carried out by Granada University, will eliminate their settlements of leant-to shacks and provide collective accommodation.

This is likely to be located in Los Grillos where the tmunicipality intends to buy 3,000 square metres of land.

“Obviously we cannot give anyone a house, but we can provide accommodation that allows them to live in decent conditions,” Nijar’s mayor Esperanza Perez Felices said.

“We are not trying to find a standard solution,” Perez Felices added.

“We are limiting ourselves to Nijar but if our method is of use to anyone they are welcome to copy it.”

