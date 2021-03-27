Covid patient escapes from hospital and hides in supermarket

A PATIENT with covid-19 escaped from the hospital in Brazil for fear of being intubated and hid in a supermarket.

The 46-year-old man diagnosed with coronavirus escaped from the hospital and entered a supermarket in the Brazilian town of Cantaduva on Friday, March 26, according to the G1 media.

The District Police delegate, Amauri Cesar Pelarin, said that the man was “controlled by the police and taken back to the hospital”, but did not give information on the patient’s health.

The patient managed to escape from his room by going out the window and jumping the bars of the hospital door.

Rumours surfaced on social media that the man was spitting and infecting the products on the supermarket shelves, but the police delegate denied it: “That is totally false. The man was afraid and tried to hide in the supermarket, but he attacked no-one. It is true that he tried to resist being taken back to the hospital.”

The supermarket reported that all sanitary measures have been adopted and that all products and facilities have been disinfected as a precaution.

