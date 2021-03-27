COVID cases surge in Europe as France extends lockdown

The health situation across Europe unfortunately continues to deteriorate with a new surge in coronavirus cases as experts warn that this third wave “could be the worst so far”. In response to the climbing numbers of cases and deaths, France has taken the decision to extend its lockdown, while Spain and Germany will now require negative Covid tests from all French travellers entering their countries.

On Friday, March 26, France recorded 41,869 new coronavirus cases compared with 35,088 on the same day the previous week.

“There are clear signals that this wave will be worse than the first two waves,” The Robert Koch Institute’s (RKI) Lothar Wieler said.

“We have some very difficult weeks ahead of us.”

France’s president Emmanuel Macron is coming under increasing criticism for not imposing a national lockdown when Covid experts advised him to back in January, but he insisted on Thursday, March 25 that he still has “no regrets.”

“These coming weeks will be difficult. We’ll take effective measures at the right time and to my mind there are no taboos,’ Mr Macron said.

“I have no mea culpa to issue, no regrets and no sense of a failure,” he added.

Spain announced its decision on Saturday morning, March 27 to require French tourists arriving in the country by land to produce a negative Covid test acquired within 72 hours of arrival. Up until this point, only people coming from France by air or sea needed to show evidence of a test.

