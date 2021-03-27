Britain Near To Closing Vaccine Deal With EU

Britain Reported to Be Near To Closing A Vaccine Deal With European Union

It has been reported that Britain is very close to striking a vaccine deal with the European Union, possibly closing the deal as early as this weekend, with the agreement involving the removal of the EU’s threat of blocking the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supplies into Britain, says The Times newspaper this morning (Saturday 27).

The UK government would in return, agree to miss out on some of its long-term Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine supplies that would be due for export from Holland.

The European Medicines Agency, on Friday, approved the Halix site that manufactures AstraZeneca doses in the Netherlands, as well as another facility that produces BioNTech/Pfizer doses in Marburg, Germany, with the plan being that these two sites can help boost deliveries throughout Europe in the second quarter, and accelerate the inoculation process in the bloc.

Europe’s slow rollout of the vaccine has been the biggest contributing factor in the recent political fallout with the British government, who, according to an EU official, had already imported 21 million doses of the vaccine, leading to the British saying that is down to their doing a better job of negotiating with the manufacturers to arrange the regular supply chain.

In response, EU officials had demanded that Britain should share its vaccine supplies with other countries that have lower supplies of AstraZeneca, which last Wednesday led to a meeting where the officials agreed to work out an agreement “to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens”, as reported by reuters.com.

