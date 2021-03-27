Brexit: Three months in and half of UK businesses have faced disruption.

THE figure rises to four in five businesses among those that do a moderate or large amount of trade with the EU.

A new YouGov survey shows that since the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement came into effect on January 1, 2021, the verdict from businesses is mixed.

Some 2,046 business decision-makers reveal that about half (52 per cent) say their company has faced disruption since the beginning of the year as a result.

An eighth of businesses said they have experienced a large amount of disruption. A further one in six said the impact has been moderate, and a fifth report a small amount of disturbance.

Forty per cent of the businesses in the survey do a ‘moderate’ or ‘large’ portion of trade with consumers and companies in the EU.

Among this group, 80 per cent have had issues since the start of the year, including 27 per cent who have faced substantial disruption.

Large businesses are more likely than small and medium-sized firms to report disruption from the new agreement, at 67 per cent versus 42 per cent.

Sixty per cent of companies that routinely trade with the EU believe things will get worse with just 14 per cent are hopeful that Brexit will have a positive impact.

Meanwhile, the pandemic is having a wider impact, with 71 per cent of companies saying it will affect them negatively.

Only 14 per cent say it will not have any consequences for their company, while 12 per cent believe it will be beneficial.

