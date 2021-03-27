BREAKING NEWS: Stranded Cargo Ship in Suez Canal Moves

A CARGO ship stranded in the Suez Canal has moved for the first time in five days.

According to reports, the cargo ship’s rudder and stern have now moved in the Suez Canal.

An official said those working to free the ship did not know when it would be refloated, however.

The news comes after it was announced the shipping jam caused by the cargo ship is expected to affect imports and exports in Spain

The stranded 200,000-tonne container ship blocking the Suez Canal is going to affect the Spanish economy, according to Jordi Espin Vallbona, Secretary General of Transprime and policy manager for maritime transport at the European Shippers’ Council. Around 12 per cent of the world’s freight and oil tanker traffic passes through the canal, and the jam will result in Spanish imports and exports having to take a more circuitous route, a cost which is sure to be passed on to the consumer, Mr Espin told Spanish daily 20 minutes.

The 200,000-tonne vessel en route from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean ran aground with 15 other ships in the northbound convoy behind the vessel detained at anchorages waiting for the Canal to be cleared. A southbound convoy was also blocked, GAC said.

As freighters cannot pass through the canal at the moment, they will have to go around the the southern tip of Africa to reach European ports. This detour will extend travel by a week, naturally costing more in fuel and man hours, something that shipping companies are bound to pass on to their European customers, according to Mr Espin.

