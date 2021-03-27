Several people are said to be ‘fighting for their lives’ in a mass shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Police in Virginia Beach say a shooting at its oceanfront has left several people with life-threatening injuries. Emergency services are on the scene treating the wounded.

There are reports that around 10 people have been shot with possibly one injured person being a police officer- the police officer may have been injured by a vehicle rather than having been shot reports suggest.

Photos and videos shared by news outlets showed a large police presence overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Video courtesy Ali Weatherton- Twitter.

Massive police scene at the #VirginiaBeach oceanfront. Overheard a police officer say, “this is bad.” I am currently waiting for an official release from police. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/U4f7e5m82E — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) March 27, 2021



Multiple roads in the area are blocked off as police investigate the presence of a possible shooter on the loose. Police helicopters have been seen by witnesses circling the area. The first calls to police about the incident came in just after 11:20 p.m. At 1:15 a.m., Virginia Beach Police said there were “several victims with possibly life-threatening injuries.” Police asked people to avoid the Oceanfront area between the 17th and 22nd streets. Bruce Nedelka with the Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services also confirmed several people had been hurt in the shooting.

