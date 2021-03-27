Several people are said to be ‘fighting for their lives’ in a mass shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Police in Virginia Beach say a shooting at its oceanfront has left several people with life-threatening injuries. Emergency services are on the scene treating the wounded.
There are reports that around 10 people have been shot with possibly one injured person being a police officer- the police officer may have been injured by a vehicle rather than having been shot reports suggest.
Photos and videos shared by news outlets showed a large police presence overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Video courtesy Ali Weatherton- Twitter.
Massive police scene at the #VirginiaBeach oceanfront. Overheard a police officer say, “this is bad.” I am currently waiting for an official release from police. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/U4f7e5m82E
— Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) March 27, 2021
