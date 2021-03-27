Bradford Protests: Nine Officers Injured In Clashes With Protesters

BRADFORD Police Suffer Nine Injured Officers In Clash With Protesters



Bradford was the scene of more trouble today (Saturday 27), with West Yorkshire Police arresting 13 people, as a group of around 400 people, thought to be called ‘The North Unites’ gathered in Bradford to demonstrate, made up of anti-vaccination groups, anti-lockdown campaigners, and anti-government protesters.

There had been what police described as a peaceful anti-lockdown speech between City Hall and Bradford Magistrates’ Court before they moved on to Centenary Square, at which point a small group reportedly broke away and tried to head for a vaccination centre, with a police spokesman saying, “Many of those who attended were not believed to have been from the Bradford area”.

-- Advertisement --



They continued, “Whilst the majority of protesters were peaceful, some protesters attempted to cause disruption by making their way to a vaccination centre in the city. Officers intervened to stop this from happening. At no time were any vaccination centres or testing centres affected”, stating that 13 people were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including public order.

Another 19 people were issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching Covid-19 regulations and several dispersal orders were issued, with West Yorkshire Police officer, Oz Khan, saying “We are grateful to the communities of Bradford, who have attended the protest in a peaceful way. However, there was a group of people who had travelled from outside the Bradford district to cause trouble”, with a report that nine police officers have been injured.

Oz Khan continued, “Protest policing is challenging and complex, and even more so during these unprecedented times, and public safety is, and always will be the police’s top priority. There was a small group of protesters who tried to break away from the protest and make their way to a vaccination clinic, officers intervened to stop this from happening. The majority of people were peaceful, and I am pleased to say there was no significant disorder”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bradford Protests: Nine Officers Injured In Clashes With Protesters”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.