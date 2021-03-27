Boy racers convicted after causing tragic collision which left man critically injured.

A GROUP of boy racers caught speeding on streets in the west Midlands, causing a tragic collision which left a man seriously injured, has been jailed.

James Walters, Daniel Tandy and Jack Coyne raced along Stratford Road in Shirley on July 18, 2019 at speeds of over twice the limit.

A passenger in one of the cars, Morgan Cotterill was also sentenced after attempting to cover up who one of the drivers was.

The collision occurred on a roundabout known locally as Porcelanosa roundabout.

Forensic collision investigators examined CCTV footage which concluded that moments before the collision, Walters was travelling at a speed of between 63mph and 75mph and that he travelled across the roundabout at a speed of 62mph (in a 30mph zone).

CCTV of the collision clearly showed other vehicles travelling in convoy with Walters and investigators from West Midlands Police’s serious collision investigation unit (SCIU) were able to identify these vehicles and the drivers.

They tracked the vehicles back along the Stratford Road and were shocked by what they found.

CCTV footage from a series of cameras traced from around 1.4 miles before the collision clearly showed the Fiesta (driven by Walters), the BMW (driven by Tandy), and the Audi A1 (driven by Coyne), overtaking each other and members of the public many times.

Boy racers Daniel Tandy, 23, from Highters Heath, Jack Coyne, 18, from Kings Norton, James Walters, 18, from Yardley Wood all pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

James-Jay Walters and Daniel Tandy have been jailed for 18 months and 20 months respectively for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Jack Coyne has been jailed for three years. He was sentenced for several other offences as well as causing serious injury by dangerous driving, including aggravated and attempted theft.

Morgan Cotterill, 19, from Northfield was given a six-month sentence for perverting for course of justice, which was suspended for 18 months.

PC Anneka Morgan, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “The excess speed and the sheer dangerousness of the driving demonstrated by all three drivers in this case is totally unacceptable. The consequences of what happened that night are simply tragic and have left a man with life-changing injuries.

