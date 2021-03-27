Body Of Missing Irish Woman Found In US Lake

BODY of missing Irish woman found after two weeks in a US lake

Missing Irish woman Sinead Lyons was found dead in Ossipee Lake in New Hampshire after last being seen walking her German Shepherd dog Flossie along the shores on March 11. The 41-year-old had been living in Lowell, Massachusetts and her white Volvo station wagon was discovered in a car park near the lake on March 15.

Officials said that the missing woman’s body was identified by the medical examiner but the cause of death has not yet been determined. According to New Hampshire State Police, Sinead’s body was found by New Hampshire Fish and Game officials at about 2 pm on Friday, March 26 during a coordinated search of the Ossipee Lake.

The police thanked the public for “providing information leading to her discovery and to our partners in public safety who assisted in several coordinated searches.”

After the tragic information that her body had been found, Sinead’s heartbroken sister Sandra broke the news on social media. She wrote:

‘It’s with a heavy heart that I write this, my beautiful big sister has been found along with Flossie. They have both sadly passed away and are shining down on us all from the nights sky.

“My family and I are so touched by the kindness, generosity and love that we have been shown. We would like to thank each of you for this.

“We would like to thank the officers of New Hampshire State Police and for those that worked along side them to find my big sis.

“Sinéad I love you, your light will never be dimmed, your laughter and joy will never be forgotten.

“Love you, your little sis, Sandra.”

Capt. Michael Eastman of the state police said that he believes Sinead stepped on a “pressure ridge” and broke through the ice, falling into the lake.

He added: “I would say that’s probably where she went into the water. It’s more than likely she’s been down there for the entirety of this investigation.”

