BBC Is Funding Martin Bashir’s Legal Costs

Journalist Martin Bashir has an ongoing legal case into how he secured an interview with Princess Diana, more than 25 years ago, and it has been revealed that the BBC is using licence fee money to pay the legal fees of those who are going to be called to give evidence at an independent investigation, one of whom is Bashir.

It has been said that the legal bills could amount to many hundreds of thousands of pounds, all of which is being funded by the British public’s licence fee.

The BBC’s Religious Affairs editor is one of several former or current staff who were involved in the controversial broadcast, and according to The Telegraph, 58-year-old Bashir could face the sack from the BBC if the inquiry finds that his methods of convincing Princess Diana to agree to the controversial interview were entirely legal or ethical.

Alan Waller, who used to work for Diana’s brother Earl Spencer as head of security, claimed in a statement via his legal representative, to the Met Police, that he was the subject of false documents allegedly used to gain access to Diana, saying that Bashir used two mocked-up bank statements to falsely show that Mr Waller was receiving payments as a way to persuade the earl to give him access to Diana.

Lord Dyson, former Master of the Rolls is heading the inquiry, which is also investigating Lord Hall, the former director-general of the BBC, with Bashir reportedly being represented by Lewis Silkin, which specialises in employment law.

