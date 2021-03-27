Barcelona priest arrested over child pornography images.

THE Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a 63-year-old parish priest in Barcelona, ​​accused of donwloading and saving videos of child pornography on his computer.

An investigation was launched after management at Pare Manyanet School in Sant Andreu received a message on their social media account warning the parish priest could have pornographic images of children.

Police seized the priest’s computer and discovered images and videos, and he was arrested on March 17.

The Catalan police are now analysing the suspect’s mobile phone history, “in case it contains other types of pedophile content”, a source told EFE.

Sources from the Archdiocese of Barcelona confirmed that an information file has been opened into the parish priest as a result of the arrest, although it has not specified whether precautionary measures have been taken to remove him from his position.

