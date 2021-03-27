Barcelona priest arrested over child pornography images

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
CREDIT: Mossos d'Esquadra

Barcelona priest arrested over child pornography images.

THE Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a 63-year-old parish priest in Barcelona, ​​accused of donwloading and saving videos of child pornography on his computer.

An investigation was launched after management at Pare Manyanet School in Sant Andreu received a message on their social media account warning the parish priest could have pornographic images of children.

-- Advertisement --

Police seized the priest’s computer and discovered images and videos, and he was arrested on March 17.

The Catalan police are now analysing the suspect’s mobile phone history, “in case it contains other types of pedophile content”, a source told EFE.

Sources from the Archdiocese of Barcelona confirmed that an information file has been opened into the parish priest as a result of the arrest, although it has not specified whether precautionary measures have been taken to remove him from his position.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Barcelona priest arrested over child pornography images”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page. Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.



Previous articleMichael Schumacher’s Son Prepares for F1 Debut Tomorrow
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here