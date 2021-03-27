ANDALUCIA will begin vaccinating over 65s from next Monday.

The Ministry of Health in Andalucia announced it will begin vaccinating over 65s from Monday.

The Minister of Health and Families confirmed the news, adding that Andalucia is not receiving the number of vaccines it had ordered.

-- Advertisement --



Minister Aguirre said despite Andalucia’s lack of vaccines they have now received 140,000 doses of the AstraZeneca jab and will be administering all of them, including to those aged over 65.

The news come after it was reported that the UK is close to striking a vaccine deal with the European Union with an agreement involving the removal of the EU’s threat of blocking the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supplies into Britain.

The UK government would in return, agree to miss out on some of its long-term Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine supplies.

Europe’s slow rollout of the vaccine has been the biggest contributing factor in the recent political fallout with the British government, who, according to an EU official, had already imported 21 million doses of the vaccine, leading to the British saying that is down to their doing a better job of negotiating with the manufacturers to arrange the regular supply chain.

In response, EU officials had demanded that Britain should share its vaccine supplies with other countries that have lower supplies of AstraZeneca, which last Wednesday led to a meeting where the officials agreed to work out an agreement “to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucia to Begin Vaccinating Over 65s”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.