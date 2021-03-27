Amazon Staff to Get Hotline to Report Unfair Working Conditions

STAFF at Amazon in Britain are to get a hotline to report unfair working conditions.

The confidential service will be run by Unite as part of a union haul starting tomorrow to help 40,000 staff in the UK’s 17 depots.

This is the first step in a new deal letting workers of the web giant to join a union without fear, the union has said.

Sharon Graham of Unite has promised: “We are in this for the long haul. We want to know about back-breaking piece-work with never-ending targets.”

“We want to know about compulsory overtime and the horrendous record of injuries.”

“The workers help the company make billions.”

The decision comes as the firm saw UK sales rise 51% last year to £19.4 billion as people stuck in lockdown ordered online. CEO Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest man and worth £200 billion.

The company paid a mere £293 million in tax in 2019, in comparison to £12 billion UK sales. Graam added: “The idea they cannot afford this is nonsense.”

In an undercover investigation carried out in 2017, the Sunday Mirror discovered staff at the depot in Tilbury, Essex, were working like “human robots” with a threat of being fired if they packed too slowly and timed toilet breaks

The web giant said they offer “excellent pay, excellent benefits” in “a safe, modern work environment.” It also said they had “created 10,000 new permanent roles” in the UK in 2020.

