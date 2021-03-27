A big surprise for Maria Luisa

By
Linda Hall
-
0
MARIA LUISA: Arboleas’ much-respected and very popular policewoman Photo credit: Mark Drew

MARIA LUISA NAVARRO MARTINEZ, Arboleas’ policewoman, celebrated her birthday recently.

Local residents also made sure that it was one to remember by organising a Clap in Maria Luisa’s honour, as a token of their appreciation.

“She is a wonderful, caring person,” Arboleas resident Mark Drew told the Euro Weekly News, explaining that Maria Luisa does the work of two people as the town should theoretically have another Policia Local officer.

“She has been working single-handed 24-7 for over two years.  She never stops and is never off-duty although she has a family to look after as well.”

Everybody likes Maria Luisa for the marvellous job that she does, Mark told us, not least because even in situations where there is potential for conflict, she always finds the right solution.

Throughout his working life in the UK Mark was in contact with the police at all levels “and Maria Luisa stands head and shoulders above them all,” he added.


Groups met to clap for Maria Luisa in at least two Arboleas neighbourhoods as well as outside the town hall where they also sang Happy Birthday.

“This is the best birthday I have had in 41 years,” she declared.

“She cried on my shoulder and that started me crying as well,” Mark said.  “What a lovely lady.”


