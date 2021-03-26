Written in stone

ALMERIA province’s largest company, Cantoria-based marble company Cosentino, finished 2020 with a €65.3 million net profit.

This was 7 per cent below 2019’s €69.8 million net profit although the operating profit of €214 million before interest, tax, depreciation and repayments was its highest ever.

Cosentino employs more 2,600 people in Spain and 4,740 worldwide, of whom 93 per cent are on permanent contracts.

