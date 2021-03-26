Wales Tourism Sector To Reopen From Saturday As Stay-Local Rule Is Lifted In Next Stage Of Lockdown Easing.

Wales’ tourism sector will be able to start re-opening from Saturday, March 27, as the stay-local rule is lifted, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

The list of rules that are changing from Saturday include:

– Organised outdoor activities and sports for children and under-18s to take place and up to six people from two different households to meet and exercise outdoors.

– Self-contained holiday accommodation, including hotels with en-suite facilities and room service, will be able to reopen to people from the same household or support bubble.

– Six people from two different households, excluding children under 11, will be able to meet and exercise outdoors and in private gardens;

– Organised outdoor activities and sports for children and under 18s will be able to resume;

– Limited opening of outdoor areas of some historic places and gardens;

– Libraries and archives will be able to re-open.

The Covid alert level in Wales is also dropping from level four into level three, with Welsh Ministers considering further alert level three measures in the next review of the regulations next week.

Within this review next week, Ministers will consider further relaxations, which could include all pupils and students returning to schools, shops and close contact services re-opening and the interim all-Wales travel area could be lifted. The current restrictions on international travel for holidays remain in place.

Drakeford added: “We are taking a step by step approach to relaxing restrictions and want to carry on being able to open up Wales. To do that we need everyone’s help. That means staying vigilant for signs of infection; isolating if we have symptoms and arranging to get tested.”

