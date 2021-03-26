VALENCIAN FALLAS buildings get the green light to reopen for administrative purposes

Fallas house and festival buildings in the Valencian Community have been given the go-ahead to reopen from Monday, March 29. According to the Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana, they can open between 10am and 1pm, and again from 4pm to 8pm, “to carry out management and administration” only with a maximum of four people allowed in the buildings. The Gazette highlights that “in no case will they be open to the public.”

At a meeting between the Fallas representatives and Ana Barcelo, the minister assured that the Valencian Community will get to enjoy festivals and celebrations, most likely by July, once a good proportion of the population has been vaccinated against Covid.

“Giving a date now was difficult for her because it meant creating false expectations. In May we will have more objective data on how the vaccination is going,” president of the Interagrupación, Guillermo Serrano, said of Ms Barcelo.

“They are all for having parties. It is not in our hands or theirs, but there is a commitment that if the health situation makes it possible, they will be celebrated. The crux of the matter is vaccination. There is no other. But it is worth waiting a little longer and not be disappointed any more. They have told us clearly: if there is no strange strain, because a virus does not have a roadmap, and everything is normal, they assume that celebrations will resume.”

