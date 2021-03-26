UK High Street Shops Set To Stay Open Until 10pm Six Days A Week



Robert Jenrick, the UK Government’s Communities Secretary, has announced that from April 12, non-essential shops in Britain’s high-streets will be allowed to stay open until 10pm, Monday to Saturday, as a way to help reduce coronavirus infections.

Mr Jenrick said the later hour will enable people to avoid peak times and also ease transport pressures, saying, “To support businesses to reopen and recover, I’ve extended measures to allow shops to stay open for longer.” He continued, “This is part of a package of support to help reopen our shops and high streets safely – backed by £56 million. This will provide a much-needed boost for many businesses – protecting jobs, reducing pressure on public transport, and supporting people and communities to continue to visit their high streets safely and shop locally.”

Construction sites will also be allowed to operate more flexible working hours, and food deliveries to supermarkets will be able to be carried out over more time periods, while restaurants and pubs will be able to continue erecting marquees to help increase their seating capacity in a Covid-secure way.

Figures calculated by Whitehall suggest that 9,000 extra venues will be able to open up in April under this system, as opposed to having to wait until May for indoor serving.

Wetherspoons and Marston’s Brewery had already announced their intentions to open up 70 per cent of their venues across England on April 12, with 696 pubs all offering outdoor table service, and customers able to use the toilets and baby-changing facilities, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

