UK High Street Shops Set To Stay Open Until 10pm Six Days A Week

By
Chris King
-
0
UK High Street Shops Set To Stay Open Until 10pm Six Days A Week
UK High Street Shops Set To Stay Open Until 10pm Six Days A Week. image: twitter

UK High Street Shops Set To Stay Open Until 10pm Six Days A Week

Robert Jenrick, the UK Government’s Communities Secretary, has announced that from April 12, non-essential shops in Britain’s high-streets will be allowed to stay open until 10pm, Monday to Saturday, as a way to help reduce coronavirus infections.

Mr Jenrick said the later hour will enable people to avoid peak times and also ease transport pressures, saying, “To support businesses to reopen and recover, I’ve extended measures to allow shops to stay open for longer.”
He continued, “This is part of a package of support to help reopen our shops and high streets safely – backed by £56 million. This will provide a much-needed boost for many businesses – protecting jobs, reducing pressure on public transport, and supporting people and communities to continue to visit their high streets safely and shop locally.”

Construction sites will also be allowed to operate more flexible working hours, and food deliveries to supermarkets will be able to be carried out over more time periods, while restaurants and pubs will be able to continue erecting marquees to help increase their seating capacity in a Covid-secure way.

-- Advertisement --

Figures calculated by Whitehall suggest that 9,000 extra venues will be able to open up in April under this system, as opposed to having to wait until May for indoor serving.

Wetherspoons and Marston’s Brewery had already announced their intentions to open up 70 per cent of their venues across England on April 12, with 696 pubs all offering outdoor table service, and customers able to use the toilets and baby-changing facilities, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK High Street Shops Set To Stay Open Until 10pm Six Days A Week”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articleGermany Adds France, Austria, Denmark And Czech Republic To High-Risk Travel List
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here