UK Government Will Offer Vaccine Certificates to Travellers

A government minister has said UK travellers will be offered vaccine certificates before they travel internationally.

The Housing Secretary, Robert Jenrick, said: “On the international stage, vaccine certification is not entirely within our control and if our citizens want to travel abroad, we’ll need to ensure that they are able to do so.”

A report by the Global Travel Taskforce identified the need for “a global framework for validating test results and vaccination records”.

The government said: “The UK is working with other countries who have started similar programmes, to lead global efforts to adopt a clear international framework with standards that provide consistency for passengers and industry alike.”

At the European Parliament on Thursday, MEPs voted by 468 to 203 in favour of fast-tracking the approval of the EU’s “Digital Green Certificate.”

The certificate, which would allow travel abroad between countries, is hoped to be introduced by the summer.

