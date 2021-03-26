UK Could See Record High Temperatures Next Week as Lockdown is Eased

The UK could see record high temperatures next week as the Covid lockdown is eased.

A mini-heatwave could see the UK break its record March temperature of 25.6C (78F) next week, however, it will be short-lived as a cold snap will follow.

A southerly airflow will mean conditions will be similar to those in southern Spain and southwest France on Monday and Tuesday. The forecast indicates that temperatures will be very close to the record figure which was set in 1968 in Mepal, Cambridgeshire.

The warm weather will be relatively widespread, however, London is the most likely to see the unseasonal March conditions along with areas just north of the Capital. Temperatures will reach the early 20s Celsius for parts of Wales and England.

Northern parts of the country will be wet but will still see higher temperatures than usual Particularly in Scotland, where local temperatures could reach up into the higher teens.

