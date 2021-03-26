A GIRL, 12, has been reported missing from Camargo in Cantabria since March 16.

Mireia Leon Fuentes is 1.40 metres tall, weighs 40 kilos and has long, straight, light brown hair and brown eyes.

-- Advertisement --



When she was last see she was wearing a grey and red tracksuit of the Sagrada Familia School, pink jacket and white trainers.

Despite having been missing for more than a week, the official information about her disappearance was only released on March 25. Nothing further is known at this time about the circumstances in which she disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guardia Civil on 062, the ANAR foundation on 116000, or phone numbers 642 650 775 or 649 952 957. There is also an email: sosdesaparecidos@sosdesaparecidos.es

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Twelve-year-old reported missing for more than a week”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.