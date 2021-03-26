ANDALUCIA’S towns with more than 5,000 inhabitants are set to receive their own Local Police force.

Elias Bendodo, Minister of the Interior, announced the new law on Local Police, which will state that towns with more than 5,000 inhabitants in Andalusia must have their own Local Police.

The politician announced the news at an event at the Malaga Local Police Headquarters, which was attended by the delegate of the Andalucian Government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, the Secretary of the Interior of the Board, Miguel Briones, the Security Councillor of Malaga, Avelino Barrionuevo and the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre.

Bendodo thanked the officers for their work during the pandemic and said the current law around Local Police forces needed updating due to the changes in citizen security that have occurred in recent years.

The new Andalucian Local Police Law, which is expected to approved, regulates the operation of police forces and has been in the making for more than a year in the Andalucian Administration to give legal certainty to all parties, as well as to improve gender equality.

