Three Dead After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off The Coast Of Tenerife
Two women and a man have lost their lives and another 41 people have been rescued from the sea after a dinghy capsized off the coast of Poris de Abona in Tenerife on Friday morning, March 26. A spokesperson from the Maritime Rescue told Spanish daily EFE that the tragic accident occurred just as a rescue boat was preparing to pick them up.

Two rescue boats attended the scene. The first to arrive at the migrants was the ‘Salvamar Alpheratz’, which carried one of the deceased along with 36 survivors, including 30 men, four children and a baby, to the port of Los Cristianos. The second vessel called ‘Fanny’ transported two deceased female migrants and five survivors to the Poris de Abona dock.

According to reports from emergency services on the Canary Islands, one pregnant woman was airlifted to a hospital while four other occupants of the dinghy who showed signs of hypothermia were treated in Poris. Two rescue boats, along with several fishing vessels, are still in the area in case more migrants should arrive.

With these three new deaths, the total migrant death toll so far this year on the so-called Canary Route amounts to 34, according to the latest data from UNHCR.

