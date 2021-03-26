TENERIFE Guardia Civil Rescue Two Crew Members Of Sinking Boat on Antequera beach



The Guardia Civil Maritime Service patrol boat in Tenerife, the Canary Islands, rescued two men from a boat that was about to sink in the vicinity of Antequera beach.

The rescue was initiated after the Tenerife Maritime Rescue Tower received a call at around 2.40pm from a pleasure craft reporting that its crew was in the process of assisting another pleasure boat that was sinking, located somewhere in between Antequera beach and Igueste de San Andrés, and requesting the assistance of the maritime police patrol that was on duty.

Salvamento deployed the Guardia Civil boat that was conducting surveillance of the north pier at that moment, to the location, arriving at the scene to reportedly discover a semi-rigid white boat that was semi-sunken and another boat in the vicinity trying to rescue two people who were in the water.

One of them was clinging to the engine of the boat and in danger of sinking, while the second was hanging on to a spearfishing buoy, both showing signs of exhaustion, but were both promptly and efficiently rescued by the officers from the patrol boat.

After the two men were given dry clothing, and their boat attended to, the officers questioned the two men about the cause of the incident, and they reported that while approaching the beach to disembark, a wave turned the boat sideways and it capsized, throwing the four occupants into the water and damaging the boat’s hull and tubular, as reported by moncloa.com.

