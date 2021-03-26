TEEN ARRESTED after soldier was tortured, burned and stabbed on a Tinder date in Edinburgh.

Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of Soldier Cobhan McLelland, aged 19.

Cobhan suffered from horrific knife wounds, burns and stab wounds after he was allegedly abducted and held hostage. He was taken hostage after setting out to meet a young woman on a tinder date, and was horrifically tortured for three hours.

-- Advertisement --



According to the Daily Record, Dylan Rigby aged 19, has been arrested in connection with the horrific abduction and assault, which has left the young soldier scared to sleep at night. Rigby is said to have appeared in court today, Friday March 26, after being charged with abduction, assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder.

Cobhan is now facing a long road to recovery and his family have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his treatment. Speaking of the life changing attack Cobhan’s family explained how, “Cobhan experienced life changing trauma, he has severe burns, knife slashes to his face, stab wounds, broken bones.

“The trauma and pain that occurred that night is terrifying, Cobhan is currently in hospital and is needing specialist care for both his wounds and burns.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teen Arrested after Soldier Was Tortured, Burned and Stabbed on a Tinder Date”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.