Surviving the ‘Spring Mania’

It’s end of March. Winter has been and gone – Spring is here. The smell of wild flowers , the bees , the butterflies and then the feeling of dread. Mania usually hits me at some point during every single spring, no matter what I do.

I take my medication like I do every day, I don’t drink, my routine doesn’t change. But mania still hits me every spring. Most things make it worse, so much worse.

It’s happened each spring since I can remember. As soon as the time moves forward an hour, I have a pretty major episode. I usually do things that are completely out of character for me, not necessarily bad, but I have to be so careful to not lose control of reality.

-- Advertisement --



I’ve even start to notice physical changes during these times. My skin glows, my eyes and hair are extra shiny, it’s unbelievable. I have this oomph to get my hair highlighted, change my make up routine, bye bye smokey eyes – today I’m wearing glitter! I have this energy boost and bubbly happy mood every day all day!

Its not until I decided to do a bit of reading I found out that people with Bipolar tend to go through the same, I’m glad that others know what this is like, though I hate that we all go through it. Nothing good comes from my springtime mania, and I almost always end up with a big crash.

My last manic episode I would say was two years ago, I have come a long way since then I hope this time things go well and I am thinking positively, but I’m also prepared for what usually occurs. I don’t want to say it’s inevitable. Here’s hoping the upcoming season only brings showers and flowers for me and all those who experience spring mania.

Always remember to make sure to get plenty of sleep, regardless if your body wants it or not.

If you take medication, take your meds exactly as prescribed and be sure not to skip any doses, or pop an extra one because you feel like you need it, trust me, I’ve been there and done that, and it causes more damage than that escape you are looking for!

Monitor any symptoms that may de different that usual as soon as you notice them, relay them to a loved one or your family.

Please be kind to yourself. You are allowed to be happy and have fun, your whole life does NOT have to revolve around your illness

Love Ms Bipolar x