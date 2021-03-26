Spanish armed forces look to recruit young people in Marbella

ONE possible way of reducing unemployment is to recruit young people into the armed forces and this is what is happening with a free workshop in Marbella.

Experts will be on hand to explain how best to apply to join the Spanish air force, army or navy at the Marbella Congress Palace from 11am on Tuesday March 30.

It is free to attend so send an email to asociacionjuvenilmarbellaesmas@gmail.com giving full name and telephone number to find out if you will be offered one of the limited places available.

With conscription abolished in 2001, there are currently more than 130,000 professional members of the different parts of the armed forces,

Spain is one of the larger partners in NATO and in times of national emergency, the 78,000 members of the Guardia Civil also come under the control of the Ministry of Defence.

With an annual budget in excess of €15 billion, the Spanish Armed Forces participate in numerous ‘policing’ activities worldwide.

