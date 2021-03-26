SPAIN’S GUARDIA CIVIL elite group the GAR is joined by their first female agent.

Spain’s Rapid Action Group (GAR) of the Guardia Civil has made history as they have now been joined by their first female agent. The GAR is an elite unit within the Guardia Civil which carries out anti-terrorism operations.

Lieutenant María Sol Rodríguez has become the first female to join the elite unit. The closing ceremony of the “LI Curso de Adiestramientos Especiales” (ADE) was attended by the Director General of the Corps, María Gámez.

Gámez spoke of the intense and demanding training course that agents have to go through, that tests not only their physical endurance but also the capacity of agents to adapt psychologically.

Gámez explained that, “Getting here is not an easy road and there are many people who fall by the wayside. But you have already reached the end by passing one of the most demanding and toughest courses in the Guardia Civil’s advanced training”.

She went on to highlight that the Guardia Civil works towards equality and that Rodríguez joining the elite unit was another step forwards towards equality. She also commented on the fact that all positions are open to women based on merit and ability, and that women are just as capable as their male colleagues.

